Offaly students win a top award at Scifest in Athlone

St Brendan’s TY project “Bog to the Future” won the Natures’ Pharmacy Nat pro award at Scifest. Sophia Gladka, Kate Hogan, and Alexandra Crowley are pictured with their award and One for All vouchers.
Three Offaly students have won a top award at Scifest.
They won their award at the first of the sixteen SciFest@College 2022 regional STEM fairs which took place in the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in Athlone recently.
The three students, Sophia Gladka, Kate Hogan, and Alexandra Crowley, are TY students in St Brendan's Secondary School in Birr their project, “Bog to the Future” won the Natures’ Pharmacy Nat pro award at Scifest.
The students received One for All vouchers.
