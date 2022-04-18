Unaccompanied driver in Midlands tests positive for drugs after being stopped for speeding

An unaccompanied learner driver tested positive for drugs after being detected driving at 149kmph in a 100 zone.
The driver was arrested and the car was seized following the incident in the midlands recently.
Gardai said: “Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car on the N5 in Longford for driving 149km in a 100km zone.
Driver was also driving on a Learner Permit unaccompanied by a qualified driver and tested positive for cannabis.”
