Driver speeds away from Offaly checkpoint and hides on farm
Gardaí in Offaly were forced to give chase to a car that fled a checkpoint in the county and drove to a rural farm.
An Offaly Roads Policing Unit was out and about on Saturday when a car carrying three males turned away from a checkpoint.
Gardaí said the "driver drove away at speed and they hid in rural farmyard."
"The area was searched and vehicle seized."
Three men were arrested with prosecutions pending, according to gardaí.
