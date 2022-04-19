Search

Offaly members elected to Reference Panel at Foroige Regional Conference

Foroige Reference Panel Members from Offaly (l. to r.) Faye McLoughlin, Carol Anderson and Aisling Foley.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

19 Apr 2022 12:48 PM

THE Foroige Regional Conference to elect members on to the Reference Panel was held on April 10th clubs in Offaly and Galway were in attendance. There were seven spaces available and Offaly came out very well by succeeding in getting three members elected to the panel.

The Foroige Reference Panel is a group of up to 64 young people who are brought together to represent the views of all members of Foroige, from Clubs to Projects to Youth Services. The work of the Reference Panel directly impacts how Foroige operates and ensures that young persons’ voices are heard in the running of Ireland’s leading youth organisation.

Offaly members elected to the Reference Panel include Carol Anderson from the Ferbane Club, Aisling Foley from the Rath/Eglish Club and Faye McLoughlin from the Brosna Special Interest Music Group/Ballycumber Club.

