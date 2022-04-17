Bidding war as farmland near Offaly border sells for whopping price per acre

FARMLAND near the Offaly border has sold for a whopping €12,500 per acre at public auction recently.

Auctioneer Matt Dunne was in charge of proceedings at the Maldron Hotel in Portlaoise where the 23 acre farm sold for €287,500.

The sale was conducted on behalf of the representatives of the estate of the late Bridget O’Connor, Patrick Street, Portarlington with the land situated outside Mountmellick.

The auction was well attended and proceedings opened with a bid of €200,000.

The land, described as good grazing land with a cattle crush and unending water supply, was chased by three bidders in increments of 5,000 and 10,000 to €230,000. when it was then declared on the market.

In the end it came down to two serious bidders, a dairy farmer verses two neighbours who decided to work together.

Matt Dunne’s hammer eventually dropped at €287,500, or circa €12,500 per acre.

There was a loud round of applause for the two popular local men, Liam Lynch and Pat Brophy who won the day.

Mr. Lynch said after the auction that when he was a child, he regularly helped the late Mr. O’ Connor “bring in the hay and he always gave me a few bob, and my dream has come through that someday I may own the field.”

