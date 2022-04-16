Cash stolen during early morning burglary at house in Tullamore

Cash stolen during burglary at house in Offaly
Gardaí are investigating after cash was stolen from a house last weekend.
The burglary took place at a house in the Hazel Estate, Puttaughan, Tullamore, between midnight on Saturday night, April 9 and 2am on Sunday morning, April 10.
Gardaí have confirmed a sum of cash was stolen.
Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station.
