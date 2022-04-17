Offaly woman who drove with fractured foot was unable to stop at yield sign

A woman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance at Tullamore district court.
A woman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance at Tullamore district court.
Sgt James O’Sullivan told the court that Enda Carroll (58) Breaghmore, Kinnitty, Birr, had driven with a fractured foot. She was wearing a boot on her foot and was unable to stop at a yield sign at Syngfield roundabout, Birr on December 1, 2020 and hit a vehicle in front of her. She had also driven with no insurance.
There were no injuries. There was some damage to the rear side of the car in front and damage to Ms Carroll’s car. She has since paid for the damages along with compensation, the court heard.
Enda Carroll had five previous convictions and had previously been disqualified for 6 years. She has three adult children. Her insurance had lagged in November. She is no longer driving and the accident had been very frightening for her.
She is a qualified nurse and it has been a difficult few years for her. She is separated from her husband and has since sold her car. She is on a state pension.
For the offence of dangerous driving Judge Patricia Cronin fined the defendant €250, for driving with no insurance she fined her €250. In addition she disqualified her from driving for two years.
