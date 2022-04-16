Search

16 Apr 2022

Man who drove at 'horrendous' speed on Offaly road escapes disqualification

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

16 Apr 2022 9:55 AM

A man who drove at what was described in court as an ''horrendous'' speed was fined €400 at Tullamore district court.

Aidan Condron (24) Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore, was facing a dangerous driving charge. His solicitor Donal Farrelly said he was hoping to have that changed to the lesser offence of careless driving.

On June 23, 2021, Garda Mark Kenny was operating a speed check at Glenamony, Glebe, Kilcormac. He observed Mr Condron driving at speeds of 174k in a 100k zone.

Garda Kenny said the road conditions were good and there was very little traffic and no pedestrians around.

Judge Cronin told the defendant the speed he was travelling at was horrendous.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client was 24 and works driving machinery. He is trying to start up his own machinery recovery business. He said a disqualification would end that.

He had written a letter of apology.

Judge Cronin said she would reduce the charge to careless driving but that didn’t mean the court wouldn’t move to disqualify him. Mr Farrelly also handed in a letter from Mr Condron’s employers who he said ''speak highly of him.'' Judge Cronin told the defendant he could have killed someone.

She fined him €400 and told him penalty points would be added to his licence automatically. She said 12 penalty points and he is off the road. ''You are halfway there,’’ she said. She added that she wouldn’t disqualify him on this occasion.

