Motorist who parked in disabled bay in Tullamore has car seized

Motorist who parked in disabled bay in Tullamore facing hefty fines after numerous offences spotted
A motorist who parked in a disabled parking bay in Tullamore had their car seized after numerous offences spotted were spotted by gardai.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit were out and about in Tullamore on Sunday and fines were issued to drivers that parked in parking for persons with disabilities.
One motorist who parked in the disabled bay on Patrick Street outside Tullamore Credit Union had their car seized as a number of other offences were also spotted.
The car had no insurance, no NCT and no road tax.
