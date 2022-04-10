Iconic spot in Offaly named as one of 'Top 20 best pubs in Ireland' by Lonely Planet

International travel guide publisher and website Lonely Planet has picked an Offaly pub in one of its prestigious lists.

In an article entitled, '20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life,' JJ Houghs Singing Pub in Banagher sits proudly among some well-renowned pubs.

Posting to its millions of followers and readers, Lonely Planet suggested JJ Houghs as one of the pubs "you should bookmark for that trip you've been daydreaming about."

In their review of JJ Houghs, they described it as being "tucked amongst thriving vines with a soothing dark interior," adding, "JJ Houghs in Banagher is a 250-year-old pub long celebrated for its charm and the warm welcome of its owner."

"Descriptions of the place range from 'quirky', 'idiosyncratic' to ' individualistic' so you know a unique experience is in store. It's a popular spot with boaters taking river cruises in the nearby majestic River Shannon. JJ's also serves pizza and cocktails, and by all accounts, the espresso martinis are a house special."

Responding to the news, proprietor Ger Hough posted: "Delighted to be included in the prestigious Lonely Planets 'Top 20 pubs to have a Pint in' list. Also great to get recognition for the best Espresso Martini in the world."

Other pubs making the list include The Gravediggers in Dublin, De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty, The Moorings in Dungarvan, O'Connells in Skryne, Co Meath and Dick Mack's in Dingle. You can see the full list HERE.