Offaly student accepts sports scholarship at New York College

CNC Kilcormac student Cayla Fletcher who has accepted a sports scholarship to Monroe College in New York where she will begin her 3rd level studies next year.
Congratulations to Coláiste Naomh Cormac Kilcormac 6th Year student Cayla Fletcher who has accepted a sports scholarship to Monroe College in New York for the next academic year.
Cayla is currently playing soccer with Athlone Town FC and will join the Monroe Mustangs soccer team in August.
Cayla is an avid sports fan and is the current Offaly Minor Camogie vice-captain where she recently won the All-Ireland final with them.
This is a huge achievement and a testament to Cayla’s dedication to her sports and training.
