Shane Lowry shoots up leaderboard at The Masters after incredible second round

Shane Lowry has shot up the leaderboard at The Masters at Augusta after shooting one of the rounds of the day on Friday.

After missing a short par putt on the first, Shane went bogey free for the rest of his round in difficult conditions with a swirling wind.

Birdies on 2, 7, 10, 13 and 15 saw him shot a four under par of 68, the lowest score of the day.

He is in a tie for second place on three under par alongside Charles Schwatzel, Sungjae Im and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

That group of four players are five shots behind world number one Scottie Scheffler who finished on eight under par with two holes remaining in his round.

Shane opened his challenge at Augusta with a one over par round on Thursday but he played himself into an incredible position and with more windy weather forecast for Saturday, he is well placed to mount a challenge over the weekend.