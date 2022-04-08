Gardaí warn Offaly motorists to stop engaging in 'new trend' or penalties may be issued

Gardaí have warned motorists in Offaly not to engage in a new trend of hanging garlands from car mirrors due to possible visibility implications.

"Many people hang a small air freshener or similar from their car mirror and this doesn't cause any issues," gardaí stated.

"What does cause an issue is this new fad of hanging a colourful garland from the mirror that blocks significant view of the road ahead. Many of our Roads Policing members have cautioned drivers for this in recent months.

"Unfortunately the message isn't getting through and the next step is issuing Fixed Charge Notices or, more seriously, a summons under the Section 11 of the Construction and Use of Vehicles, Road Traffic Act 1961."

The penalty applied may be 1000 euro for a first offence and 2000 euro for second or subsequent offence.

"MODIFICATIONS TO VEHICLES WHICH MAY IMPACT ON THE SAFETY OF OTHER ROAD USERS ARE ILLEGAL AND UNNACEPTABLE," gardaí added, before noting that 'visibility of the road ahead is essential for safe motoring to keep all road users safe'.