Search

16 Apr 2022

Young Offaly man competes in World Skills Ireland Final

Young Offaly man competes in World Skills Ireland Final

Young Offaly man competes in World Skills Ireland Final

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

16 Apr 2022 9:27 AM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) apprentice Reece Seery recently competed in the final of the World Skills Ireland, National Competition, for Mechanical Automotive Maintenance Fitter (MAMF)/ Industrial Mechanics skill area.

Reece from just outside Geashill was nominated by his instructors, based on his performance and skills demonstration, when attending his first off the job phase at Kerry College.

During the enduring 12-18 hour competition Reece and other leading skills and tradespeople competed for the prestigious National Champion title. Reece, who finished second overall, was narrowly beaten by Tom Crowley who was announced as the World Skills Ireland MAMF/Industrial Mechanics 2021 National Champion.

PICTURED: Reece Seery at work

"I was nominated by my phase 2 lecturer. The competition was tough and pushed us to our best and I will compete again in the RDS in September this year. Overall it was a great experience and I picked up some new skills along the way. "

World Skills Ireland is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training and government that raises the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships and prepares the talent of today for the careers of the future.

Over three action-packed days, World Skills Ireland facilitate an atmosphere of experimentation and discovery through competitions, interactive events and demonstrations. World Skills Ireland describe the event as one that will inspire the next generation of skilled young people to follow their passions, interests and talents for the securement of their own future, and of Ireland’s.

In Ireland, there are over 62 national apprenticeship programmes currently available in many different industries including international finance, construction, engineering, healthcare, biopharma, insurance, hospitality and more. For information about the range of SOLAS apprenticeship options, visit www.apprenticeship.ie or contact LOETB Apprenticeship Services www.loetb.ie/apprenticeships 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media