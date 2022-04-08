Offaly cycling club to host annual charity Peatlands Tour

The committee of the Grand Canal Wheelers pictured at the launch of the Peatlands Tour recently
Offaly’s Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club will host the annual Peatlands Tour on Saturday, May 7.
The charity event, launched recently in the Blackthorn pub, will kick off from the Square in Daingean.
The organisers would like to thank the sponsors of this year's event including Carey’s Bus Hire, Midland Veterinary, and Loughrey Memorials & Stone Works.
This year's event will support several local charities including Meals on Wheels and Daingean Community Childcare services.
To purchase tickets for this year’s Peatlands Tour, TAP HERE or check out the Daingean Grand Canal Wheelers Facebook page.
