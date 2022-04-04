PICTURE GALLERY: Offaly students recognised at inaugural TUS Scholarships of Excellence

The accomplishments of 48 high-achieving students, including many from Offaly, took centre stage at the Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) in Athlone last week at the university’s inaugural Scholarship of Excellence awards.
Luke Balsiger, BEng in Mechanical Engineering (Common Entry), Gallen Community School, Ferbane, Co. Offaly, pictured with engineering lecturer Keith Vaugh and TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane. Photo: Nathan Cafolla.
