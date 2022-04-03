WARNING: Salmonella warning issued over Kinder Surprise eggs

Some Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled due to possible presence of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland(FSAI) said “Ferrero is recalling Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x 3 with best before dates between 11th July 2022 and 7th October 2022 due to the possible presence of Salmonella.”

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated products, the FSAI said.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody, according to the FSAI.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness, the FSAI stated.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated products. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.