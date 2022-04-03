Search

03 Apr 2022

Plans for new funeral home in Offaly on hold as council raises concerns over parking and 'Mass walk'

Plans for new funeral home in Offaly on hold as council raises concerns over parking and a 'nature walk'

Plans for new funeral home in Offaly on hold as council raises concerns over parking and a 'nature walk'

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Apr 2022 11:02 AM

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Plans for a ew funeral home in Offaly have been put on hold as the council has raised concerns over parking at the site and over a 'nature walk' adjacent to the property. 

Grennan Funeral Directors, applied for permission for the development in Ferbane. The proposed development would consist of the construction of a funeral home, associated carparking and an upgrade to the rear pedestrian access route. 

However Offaly County Council has sought further information on a number of aspects of the plan before making a decision. 

The primary concern for the council is how the development will affect the 'Mass Walk' along the eastern boundary of the site. In seeking further information, Offaly County Council notes that the Offaly County Development Plan seeks to protect this route and support the provision of a 'nature walk'. Additional details are sought as to how the plans for the funeral home would affect the walk. 

The council also raises concerns over the number of car parking spaces in the plan. The developers are looking for permission for 103 car parking spaces but the council states that a maximum of 22 spaces is required stating that, in their view, 103 car parking spaces is 'excessive and dominates the view of the proposed development from the adjoining road' 

Further information on other matters such as Electric Vehicle Charging Points, the position of a large mature tree and lighting is also sought.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media