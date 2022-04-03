Plans for new funeral home in Offaly on hold as council raises concerns over parking and 'Mass walk'

Plans for a ew funeral home in Offaly have been put on hold as the council has raised concerns over parking at the site and over a 'nature walk' adjacent to the property.

Grennan Funeral Directors, applied for permission for the development in Ferbane. The proposed development would consist of the construction of a funeral home, associated carparking and an upgrade to the rear pedestrian access route.

However Offaly County Council has sought further information on a number of aspects of the plan before making a decision.

The primary concern for the council is how the development will affect the 'Mass Walk' along the eastern boundary of the site. In seeking further information, Offaly County Council notes that the Offaly County Development Plan seeks to protect this route and support the provision of a 'nature walk'. Additional details are sought as to how the plans for the funeral home would affect the walk.

The council also raises concerns over the number of car parking spaces in the plan. The developers are looking for permission for 103 car parking spaces but the council states that a maximum of 22 spaces is required stating that, in their view, 103 car parking spaces is 'excessive and dominates the view of the proposed development from the adjoining road'

Further information on other matters such as Electric Vehicle Charging Points, the position of a large mature tree and lighting is also sought.