Midlands based Russian born singer hosts fundraising concert for Ukraine

Singer/songwriter Larissa Tormey has announced a special fundraising event in support of the people of Ukraine. In association with the Tuar Ard Arts Centre, the Voices for Peace concert will take place at the Moate venue on Thursday, April 14, with Larissa and a host of national stars lending their voices to this call for peace.

Moved by the plight of so many innocent Ukrainians forced to flee their homes or live in constant fear of what might happen next, Larissa, who has made the Irish midlands her home over the last two decades, knew she had to do something to help. And using her voice to call for peace in eastern Europe was an easy decision to make. When she made some calls to friends in the music business, they were quick to jump on board.

"I think we all feel the same way, we just want to see peace restored, and as soon as possible", said Larissa as she announced the April 14th fundraiser.

"Everybody has the right to live in peace in their own country. It breaks my heart to see what is happening right now. To see so many people suffering like this, when they should be able to just go about their daily lives, just like you and I, it's terrible. If all I can do to help is to sing, and to use my voice to call for peace, then that is what I will do."

Larissa revealed that when she asked some of her friends in the music business to be a part of the Voices For Peace event, they were - much to Larissa's delight - more than willing to lend their own voices to such an important cause.

"Everybody said yes, count me in, straight away. That was amazing. And that includes the Tuar Ard itself, they have been magnificent. The response from every artist has been so heartwarming. Everyone wants to be able to do something. And through our music, hopefully we can. I hope people will come and support us on April 14th because proceeds from the night are going to the Irish Red Cross who will then be able to put that money to good use where it's most needed right now."

Larissa will be joined on the night by Irish country star P.J. Murrihy, with whom she is due to release a duet soon. Also appearing will be singer/songwriter and Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan ; this year's Glór Tíre winner Aishling Rafferty; Glór Tíre judge Caitriona O'Sullivan; former show finalist, Hot Country Award winner, and Midlands 103 presenter Alex Roe; Irish crooning legend Dave Lawlor; and the very talented Ger O'Brien.

The MC for the evening will be Ireland's leading showbiz journalist, Eddie Rowley, of the Sunday World.

Tickets for the Voices For Peace concert are just €20 and are available by contacting the Tuar Ard box-office at 090-6482042, or via their website, www.tuarard.ie

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show begins at 8pm.