Man arrested after woman out for walk assaulted in Offaly

Gardai are continuing to investigate assault on woman
A MAN in his 30s appeared in court this morning in connection with an investigation into an assault on a woman in Tullamore yesterday.
Gardai said the woman, aged in her 40s, was assaulted in the town at 10.45am on Sunday.
A man was later arrested and conveyed to Tullamore Garda Station.
Gardai said this morning investigations are ongoing.
Local sources indicated the victim was out walking her dog when she was assaulted.
