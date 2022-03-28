Search

Judge in Tullamore says man who drove off without paying for diesel on three different occasions 'deserves a chance'

28 Mar 2022 9:44 AM

A defendant charged with filling his car with diesel on three different occasions and leaving without paying was given the Probation Act at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

David McDonagh, 63 Clonlara, Athlone Road, Mullingar, pleaded guilty to the offences.

Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court that on two dates in December  2021 and on another date in January 2022 Mr McDonagh stole €72 of diesel, €80 of diesel and €44 of diesel. One of the thefts occurred at Circle K, Tullamore Road, Kilbeggan.

Mr Farrelly said his client is only 21 years of age.

"His mother is here in court today and is very concerned about it and how it might affect his future. He has paid the money back."

Judge John Brennan commented that people are engaging in this kind of behaviour a lot at petrol stations and it is very irritating for the managers.

"However, I do note that it is often vulnerable people doing this. I see before me today a young man who deserves a chance. It is very important that his mother is present in court today. I also note that he has no previous convictions."

He issued the Probation Act.

"I am giving you a chance today, and I hope you take it."

