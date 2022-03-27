Search

29 Mar 2022

Offaly's new Arts Centre hiring for major position as it prepares to open

Reporter:

Holly Moran

27 Mar 2022 1:29 PM

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

The new Arts Centre in Tullamore which is due to open in the coming months is hiring for the position of Artistic Director.

The theatre is still under construction and will include a 228-seat performing arts space, an open-air amphitheatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as a coffee shop and theatre bar.

The Artistic Director's responsibilities entail the artistic programming and the financial and operational management of the centre, leading a team of the Technical and Facilities Manager, a Marketing and Front of House Manager and a part-time administrator and the development of joint programmes or partnerships with other cultural or artistic enterprises in the region.

Busy road in Tullamore to close for road works this week

Candidates will be expected to have at least five years’ experience in the artistic/ cultural sphere and will also be required to demonstrate an understanding of the culture, landscape, social and community structures of regional Ireland. They will be expected to have an understanding of the cultural and heritage resources and the potential of the Midlands region.

This is an exceptional opportunity for the right candidate to make a unique and lasting contribution to the artistic and cultural fabric of the County. This role will be the subject of a 3-year contract with break clauses which will include a twelve- month probation period.

Further details will be provided for candidates who may be called for interview. In submitting applications, candidates should supply a full curriculum vitae and a personal statement (maximum 800 words) setting out why they consider themselves suitable for the role and what they would wish to achieve if offered it. A short-listing process will be conducted by an Interview Board acting on behalf of Esker Arts CLG.

Submissions should be returned to eskerarts@offalycoco.ie before 4 pm on Monday, 11th April 2022.

