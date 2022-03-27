Busy road in Tullamore to close for road works this week
A busy road in Tullamore will close this week for road works.
The works will take place on the R420 from the Tesco Roundabout to the By-Pass from 7pm in the evening to 7am in the morning from Monday until Friday.
The works will require temporary lane closures, and full road closure as necessary, to facilitate the removal and replacement of road pavement and accommodation works.
A stop go system and diversions will be in place overnight throughout the week.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.
Mark Rave, Brendan Mc Auliffe, John Mc Donald ,Noel Cribbin, Sherlly Jordan, David Denahan , George Slevin, Declan Hopkins and Esther Cunningham
The social housing waiting list in Offaly is getting worse, despite efforts to turn things around in the last few years.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.