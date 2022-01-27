THROWBACK THURSDAY: Big night out in Tullamore from the Offaly archives

We have delved back into the Offaly archives for these pictures from a Big Night Out in Tullamore. The event took place in February 2008 and was a Civic Reception in the Tullamore Court Hotel for Tullamore GAA and Camogie Clubs. How many familiar faces will you recognise
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.