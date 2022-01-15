BREAKING: One winner of €19 million jackpot in tonight's Lotto draw

BREAKING: One winner of €19 million Lotto jackpot
There was one winner of the €19 million must win Lotto jackpot tonight.
There are no details yet as to where the ticket was purchased.
The numbers drawn in the main Lotto draw were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37 and 40 and the bonus number was 23
We have a winner of Ireland’s biggest ever #Lotto Jackpot of €19,060,800! #ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/3lswopMRg6— The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 15, 2022
The numbers drawn in Lotto +1 were 5, 9, 16, 27, 33 and 41 and the bonus number was 12
The numbers drawn in Lotto + 2 were 6, 11, 19, 23, 26 and 44 and the bonus number was 16.
