Gardai looking for owner of 'quantity of cash' found in Tullamore File Photo
Gardai in Tullamore are looking to find the owner of 'a quantity of cash' that was found in Tullamore on Friday.
The money was found in O'Connor Square in Tullamore at approximately 4pm on Friday.
The owner can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 93 27600.
