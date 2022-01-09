PICTURE GALLERY: Swimmers brave the elements for annual Christmas Day Swim in Offaly

A group of swimmers in Offaly braved the cold to take part in the Annual Christmas Day Swim.
The swim in Banagher has become a yearly tradition and while there were some regulars absent this year, the brave people who did swim were Ger Wynne, Antoinette Kelly, Kevin Lynch, Donal Og Moran, Luke O'Connor, Kealan Moran and Cormac Kelly (both Lusmagh), Michelle Oliver, Billy Maher (junior swimmer).
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
