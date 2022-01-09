'Large amount of copper' stolen from windfarm in Offaly
What is being described as a large amount of copper has been taken from a wind farm in Offaly.
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a theft from the Mountlucas Windfarm between Wednesday, December 29 and Tuesday, January 4.
Gardai say a large amount of copper wire and unique copper clips (pictured below) were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or 1800 666 111.
