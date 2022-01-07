Car stolen during burglary at house in Tullamore
A car was stolen during burglary at house in Tullamore this week
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Clonminch Woods, Tullamore on Tuesday, January 4 between 9pm and 10pm.
During the course of the burglary, a Silver Ford Fiesta with a registration starting with 162 OY was stolen.
Gardai are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Tullamore Garda Station 05786 74100 or 1800 666 111.
If you have a story for the Offaly Express, email us now to news@offalyexpress.ie
BREAKING: Offaly Lotto player narrowly misses out on massive jackpot but scoops huge consolation prize
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.