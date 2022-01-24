REVEALED: The ten best selling cars in Offaly in 2021
Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, have revealed the cars that topped the charts as the best selling car in Offaly in 2021.
The best selling car in Offaly in 2021 was the Toyota Corolla. It was also the best selling car in 2020. In total there are four Toyota models in the top ten with the Yaris in fifth, the RAV 4 in sixth and the C-HR in eighth.
Moving into second place on the list of best selling cars in Offaly was the Hyundai Tucson. It was the third best selling car in 2020.
And jumping up to third is the Kia Sportage.
The best selling cars in Offaly in 2020 is:
1: Toyota Corolla
2: Hyundai Tucson
3: Kia Sportage
4: Ford Focus
5: Toyota Yaris
6: Toyota RAV 4
7: Nissan Qashqai
8: Toyota CH-R
9: Renault Captur
10: Volkswagen Tiguan
