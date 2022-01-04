BREAKING NEWS: Met Eireann issues Low Temperature and Ice Warning for Ireland

BREAKING NEWS: Met Eireann issues Low Temperature Warning for Ireland
Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature/Ice Warning for Ireland.
The Status Yellow Warning was issued at 5.05pm and is valid from 7pm this evening (Tuesday) until 10am on Wednesday.
Met Eireann is warning that there will be a widespread sharp frost with icy stretches on roads. Lowest temperatures of -3 degrees in many areas may lead to some travel disruption.
Separately the UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry. That warning is in place from 5pm this evening until 9am on Wednesday
IRELAND WEATHER: Weather set to take wintry turn with thunderstorms, snow and freezing temperatures in latest Met Eireann forecast for Ireland
