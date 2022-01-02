Young man killed in single vehicle accident in the Midlands on New Year's Day

Gardaí at Granard are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision in the Midlands on Saturday.

Shortly after 10:40am Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following the discovery of a car partially submerged in water off the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin.

It’s understood the car had left the road and struck metal fencing before entering the water.

Following a search operation at the crash site by the Garda Water Unit the body of a male (20s) was recovered from the water. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site. Local diversions are in place. The deceased has been removed to the Morgue at Mullingar Hospital and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.