PICTURE GALLERY: Great turnout for Hospice Mile on Christmas Day in Tullamore

Despite the inclement weather, there was a great turn out for The Hopsice Mile held in Tullamore Harriers on Christmas Day with the Offaly U-20 Footballers also on hand with the All-Ireland trophy. Pictures by Ger Rogers.
