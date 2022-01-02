QUIZ: How well do you know your Offaly GAA grounds?

Pictures: Google Maps
Welcome to a test of your Offaly GAA knowledge. We have gotten together ten pictures of GAA grounds in the county and all you have to do is chose the right answer.
We will give you an easy one to get started but it will get much tougher from here..... Good Luck!
QUESTION 1 - What is the name of this GAA Ground?
CLICK ON THE CORRECT ANSWER:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.