Gardai investigating after burglars strike after spate of burglaries in one area in Offaly

Gardai are investigating after a spate of burglaries in one area in Offaly early in December.

At some time on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 7 and December 8 a house undergoing renovations at Ballywilliam, Shinrone was broken into and tools were stolen.

Two burglaries occurred in Cloghan on Thursday, December 9. The first happened at an unoccupied house in Lumcloon Cloghan between 5pm and 8pm when a patio door at the back of the house was smashed to gain access, but nothing was stolen. The second occurred between 11.30am and 9.30pm when the thieves entered through a rear window of a house and stole a quantity of cash.

On Tuesday, December 14 thieves struck at three dwellings in Dernagun, Ballycumber, Ferbane. Entry was gained in all three premises via a rear window, between 6pm and 7pm. A quantity of jewellery was stolen in two of the houses.

The Gardaí in Birr are appealing to the public to please lodge their quantities of cash in financial institutions.

The Gardaí also said that the most common time at the moment for burglaries to occur in the region is early evening, between 5pm and 8pm.

If you see anything suspicious, such as a suspicious car, please contact the Birr station at (057) 9120016 /9169710.