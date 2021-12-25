Big financial boost for disability services in Offaly

Aras an Chontae in Tullamore, the HQ of the council
THE Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Cllr. Declan Harvey, has welcomed the announcement that a successful application has been made by Offaly County Council for €75,000 funding towards creating awareness of issues faced by people with disabilities and increasing opportunities for participation in community life.
The project titled Óró Uíbh Fhailí! will run from April 2022 to March 2023 and will fund training for staff and elected members around disability issues as well as a providing for small grants scheme for organisations working with people with disabilities in Offaly through the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).
In welcoming the announcement Chief Executive of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney said the funding would help to build on the good work already underway by Offaly County Council’s services on engagement by people with disabilities through Libraries, Housing, Community, Sports and Arts as well as through its Municipal Districts.
Details on accessing the small grants fund will be made available in 2022.
