Search

25 Dec 2021

Big financial boost for disability services in Offaly

COUNTY COUNCIL

Aras an Chontae in Tullamore, the HQ of the council

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Cllr. Declan Harvey, has welcomed the announcement that a successful application has been made by Offaly County Council for €75,000 funding towards creating awareness of issues faced by people with disabilities and increasing opportunities for participation in community life.

The project titled Óró Uíbh Fhailí! will run from April 2022 to March 2023 and will fund training for staff and elected members around disability issues as well as a providing for small grants scheme for organisations working with people with disabilities in Offaly through the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

In welcoming the announcement Chief Executive of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney said the funding would help to build on the good work already underway by Offaly County Council’s services on engagement by people with disabilities through Libraries, Housing, Community, Sports and Arts as well as through its Municipal Districts.

Details on accessing the small grants fund will be made available in 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media