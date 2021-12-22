WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues weather warning for parts of Ireland
Met Eireann has this morning issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for parts of Ireland.
Met Eireann has issued the warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
The national forecaster is warning that several bands of heavy rainfall will bring accumulations of 30-50mm, with higher totals likely in mountainous regions. It says may lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.
The warning is in place from 7.19am this morning until 6am on Thursday.
