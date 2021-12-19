Search

19 Dec 2021

Permission sought for new training and education facility in Tullamore

Laois Offaly Education and Training board is seeking to develop a new training facility at Axis Business Park

Camilla McLoughlin

LAOIS and Offaly Education and Training Board has given notice that it  intends to apply for permission to develop a new training facility at the Axis Business Park, in Tullamore. 

The application seeks a change of use from an industrial warehouse to a Training Facility, extending to the Midlands Training Centre into the adjoining Unit 23E. The development will consist of alterations to an existing office area to provide a new classroom & canteen areas on ground & first floor with all Ancillary Works.

The planning application may be inspected, or purchased from the offices of the local planning authority. 

