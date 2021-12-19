Is this the best decorated house in Offaly this Christmas?

This brightly festive decorated house is in Clara
This beautifully decorated home is the work of Aiden O'Brien, Aughamore Clara.
The home is bound to put a smile on the face of everyone who sees it.
It is alive with colour and features santa and his sleigh, crib and the wise men along with much much more.
Is your house even more festive? Send us your pictures to news@offalyexpress.ie or send your pictures via WhatsApp to 085 7480767
