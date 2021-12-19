WATCH: Terrifying videos show devastating fire caused by arson attack on Offaly farm

A series of videos shows the devastation caused by a recent arson attack on a farm in Offaly.

Posted by Ruiari O'Neill, the videos show the fire that ravaged the farm near Clonbullogue and the damage caused.

Hundreds of thousands of euros worth of damage was caused to plant and machinery at the farm of Lorraine and Eugene O'Neill in Clonbullogue by the fire which was started maliciously there in the early hours of November 27 last.

A post by Ruairi with the videos reads:

I know everyone is getting ready for Christmas but please take a minute to read...

This time 2 weeks ago we woke up in hell.

Flames from a lifetime of my fathers hard work were burning on our doorstep.

Our farm suffered a vicious arson attack, resulting in machinery, sheds, offices and a robot being burnt.

We have to consider ourselves lucky as the intent of the attack knew no bounds, 1,000's of litres of fuel and our family home was onsite, thankfully unharmed, we can't express how lucky we are.

We are not looking for personal support, we still have machines, we still have sheds, we can still milk our cows and most importantly we avoid fatality.

All we ask is a community effort, at any point please get involved if you have anything you can add.

It's EXTREMELY IMPORTANT for everyone to come together, in your own comfort and AND PRESS FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE FACELESS ATTACKER (s). Not just for us but for everyone in the local community not to have this left unsolved.

Please if you have suspicion, evidence, information, or anything, consider the impact that withholding information has on the entire community, many of whom are family and friends.

Nothing is insignificant, nothing is wrong.

Please don't resist mentioning anything that's on your mind. Just say it, and have comfort in knowing you did everything you could to not let this go unresolved.

Please, let the Gardai know anything your thinking.

Everything is appreciated.

Thank you.

Merry Christmas