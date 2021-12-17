PROPERTY: Former bank in Offaly is now up for sale for a very inviting price

A former bank in Offaly is for sale for what looks like a very inviting price.
Located on Church Street in Clara, the former Bank of Ireland is a large building and comes with a three bedroom apartment upstairs and its own vault and is on the market for €175,000.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.