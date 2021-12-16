Search

16 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Offaly job clubs staff suspend strike action to allow for talks

The staff staged a protest outside the offices of TD Barry Cowen this week

The staff staged a protest outside the offices of TD Barry Cowen this week

Reporter:

Reporter

SIPTU members employed in Local Employment Services (LES) and Job Clubs in Offaly and Laois have suspended their strike action to allow for talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

The strike began last week following a Government decision to close the service at the end of this year. The staff staged a protest outside the offices of TD Barry Cowen this week.

SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane, said, “our members in the SIPTU Dispute Committee, which was overseeing this industrial action, have accepted an invitation by the WRC to talks concerning this dispute.

“In order to give these exploratory talks the best chance of success our members have agreed to a WRC request to suspend the current industrial action at LES and Job Clubs in Laois and Offaly, as well as lift their lunchtime protests outside the Department of Social Protection in Dublin.

BREAKING: Man found not guilty of Offaly mallet attack

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Do you feature in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives today?

“Our members on the picket line have shown great resolve in this long running dispute. They would like to thank union members and the public from across the country who have expressed support for their action and the wider campaign to save LES and Job Clubs as community run enterprises.”

“It is now imperative that all the parties take up the invitation to talks by the WRC and show a commitment to resolve this dispute. Our representatives will enter this process with an aim to resolving all the outstanding issues.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media