Tullamore Harriers to host Hospice Mile on Christmas morning

THE annual Tullamore Harriers Hospice Mile takes place on Christmas Day morning between 10am and 12 noon.

After being cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions, the popular event will go ahead this year.

You can run, jog or walk a lap of the track or the full distance.

All runners and walkers are asked to take part in the fun family event.

And it's a great way to work up a good appetite for the festive dinner.

Offaly Hospice Foundation is a fundraising committee founded in 1990 all money raised supports the work of the community Hospice/Palliative Care service in Offaly.

In 2019 Offaly Hospice launched a fundraising campaign to raise the ten million Euro required to build the much needed hospice in patient unit here in Tullamore which will service the counties of Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford.

The Midlands is the only area in the entire country that hasn't got a dedicated hospice in patient unit and patients and their families are suffering as a result.