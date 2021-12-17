Plans unveiled for housing development in Offaly town
Plans have been unveiled for a housing development in an Offaly town.
Droughill Builders, intend to apply for permission from Offaly County Council for the development at Gallen TD, Ferbane.
The planned development will consist of 25 dwellings comprising 22 three bedroom, semi-detached, two storey dwellings and three three bedroom, two storey terraced dwellings.
An application is set to be lodged shortly with Offaly County Council
Pictured at the presentation to Anne Scally (Board member Dóchas), Michael Haverty (Chairman of Dóchas), Mark Cronin (Townmore) and Jacqueline Screeney (Townmore)
€2.85m High Court award for man who suffered 'catastrophic brain injuries' in Longford dangerous driving incident
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.