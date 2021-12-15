REVEALED: All the winners of the Offaly Player of the Year Awards for 2020 and 2021

SEVERAL of Offaly's leading GAA players are honoured in the list of recipients of Bridge House Hotel Offaly GAA Awards announced this week, which feature winners in each category for both 2020 and 2021.

They include Tullamore football defender Declan Hogan and St Rynagh’s hurling net-minder Conor Clancy. Under 20 All-Ireland medal winners Ed Cullen, Keith O’Neill and John Furlong also feature in different grades.

The Players of the Year for both the 2021 and 2020 seasons have been announced together as the Covid-19 pandemic meant several of last year’s Championships did not conclude until this summer.

A presentation function was pencilled in for Saturday, January 8 2022 in the Bridge House Hotel but it cannot take place due to Government guidelines that are currently in place. Alternative plans will be announced by the County Board as soon as possible.

The annual awards scheme has been running for the past 20 years and, as usual, the 2020 and 2021 recipients include players from many clubs who enjoyed championship success. Where applicable, performances for club and county were taken into consideration by the selection committee.

Former Offaly stars are inducted into the Hall of Fame each year also and they will be announced later.

2021 Offaly GAA Award Winners

Senior Football: Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

Senior Hurling: Conor Clancy (St Rynagh’s)

Ladies’ Football: Grainne Egan (Tullamore)

Camogie: Roisin Egan (St Rynagh’s)

Senior B Football: Ed Cullen (Clara)

Senior B Hurling: Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels)

Intermediate Football: Keith O’Neill (Clonbullogue)

Intermediate Hurling: Michael Mulrooney (Birr)

Junior Football: Paul O’Toole (Tullamore)

Junior Hurling: Dan Kelleher (Brosna Gaels)

Under 20 Football: John Furlong (Tullamore)

Under 20 Hurling: Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Football Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)

Hurling Referee: Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen)

2020 Offaly GAA Award Winners

Senior Football: Niall McNamee (Rhode)

Senior Hurling: Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

Ladies’ Football: Amy Gavin Mangan (Naomh Ciaran)

Camogie: Mairead Daly (St Rynagh’s)

Senior B Football: Kevin McDermott (Durrow)

Senior B Hurling: Patrick Delaney (Kinnitty)

Intermediate Football: Joseph O’Connor (St Rynagh’s)

Intermediate Hurling: Dara Maher (Shinrone)

Junior Football: Shane Tierney (Daingean)

Junior Hurling: Matthew McRedmond (Kinnitty)

Under 20 Football: Ciaran Burns (Tullamore)

Under 20 Hurling: Jack Screeeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Football Referee: Marius Stones (Clara)

Hurling Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels)