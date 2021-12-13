Tullamore soccer starlet picked for Leinster squad

From left, Alan Reddin, coach, Agbo Babatunde being presented with a school jersey by Tadhg O’Sullivan, principal, Richelle O’Neill, coach, and Gearóid O’Regan, deputy principal
COLAISTE Choilm student Agbo Babatunde has been congratulated by his school for receiving a call-up to the Leinster Under 18 soccer squad.
Agbo is one of only 16 boys selected which is a remarkable achievement given that the Tullamore student himself is only 16 years of age.
Agbo has had a glittering career for Coláiste Choilm winning the First Year Futsal Offaly Championship in 2017, before later that year completing the double by securing the First Year West Leinster League.
Agbo started his playing career with Tullamore Town, before progressing to St Kevin’s Boys club in Dublin.
Now plying his trade with Bohemians FC, Agbo has showed a maturity beyond his years by proving his versatility on the pitch.
“All at Coláiste Choilm congratulate Agbo on his Leinster Schools selection which makes him the first student from our school to receive such an honour,” said school principal Tadhg O'Sullivan.
