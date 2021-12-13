Large number of Offaly players to represent six different colleges and universities in Sigerson Cup
A large number of Offaly players have been named in a variety of panels for the upcoming Sigerson Cup.
Fifteen Offaly players have been named on the panels for six different universities and colleges for the competition that will start in early 2022.
Six of the players featured in Offaly's All Ireland winning U-20 squad this year.
The Offaly players in the Sigerson Cup squads are as follows
UL
Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh)
Jack O'Brien (Durrow)
MAYNOOTH
Kieran Dolan (Shamrocks)
Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge)
Ciaran Burns (Tullamore)
Keith Murphy (Rhode)
Jack Darcy (Shannonbridge)
IT CARLOW
Ronan McGuire (Ferbane)
DCU
Jack Bryant (Shamrocks)
Bill Carroll (Cappincur)
Shane Tierney (Daingean)
IT SLIGO
Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode)
NUIG
Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
David Dempsey (Ballycommon)
Rory Egan (Edenderry)
