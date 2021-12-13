Search

13 Dec 2021

Large number of Offaly players to represent six different colleges and universities in Sigerson Cup

Large number of Offaly players to represent six different colleges and universities in Sigerson Cup

Large number of Offaly players to represent six different colleges and universities in Sigerson Cup

Reporter:

Reporter

A large number of Offaly players have been named in a variety of panels for the upcoming Sigerson Cup. 

Fifteen Offaly players have been named on the panels for six different universities and colleges for the competition that will start in early 2022. 

Six of the players featured in Offaly's All Ireland winning U-20 squad this year.

The Offaly players in the Sigerson Cup squads are as follows

THE MAN BEHIND THE WIRE: The Offaly Senior Football Championship team of the year 2021

UL
Ciaran Donnelly (Bracknagh)
Jack O'Brien (Durrow)

MAYNOOTH
Kieran Dolan (Shamrocks)
Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge)
Ciaran Burns (Tullamore)
Keith Murphy (Rhode)
Jack Darcy (Shannonbridge)

IT CARLOW
Ronan McGuire (Ferbane)

DCU
Jack Bryant (Shamrocks)
Bill Carroll (Cappincur)
Shane Tierney (Daingean)

IT SLIGO
Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode)

NUIG
Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
David Dempsey (Ballycommon)
Rory Egan (Edenderry)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media