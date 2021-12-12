Four roads in Offaly due to close this week for works
Four roads in Offaly will close for a time this week for works with the works on one road set to last for a number of weeks.
The L-70099-1 beside Lumcloon Electrical Sub-Station, the L-70091-1 from Cortullagh or Grove towards Lumcloon and the L-7009-1 through Stonestown will close to allow for the installation of buried electrical services this week. The closures will be in operation during normal working hours only. Traffic diversions will be in place, and local access will be maintained either side of the works.
Meanwhile the L-8019-4 between Gloster Cross and Ryan’s Cross will close for a number of weeks in order to facilitate the installation of below-ground telecommunications conduits as part of the National Broadband Plan.
The closure is expected to commence during the week of Monday, December 13, and to be in operation during normal working hours only. Traffic diversions will be in place, and local access will be maintained either side of the works.
