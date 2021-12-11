Case of Omicron Covid-19 strain detected in the Midlands

Case of new Omicron Covid-19 variant strain detected in Longford
A case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected in the Midlands
It has been revealed that Longford is one of three counties where cases of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant strain, which may be more infectious, have so far been detected in the Republic of Ireland.
Four cases of Omicron have been detected in county Meath, with one case detected in both county Longford and Dublin.
WEATHER WARNING: Fallen trees and power outages as possible as Met Eireann issues Wind Warning for parts of Ireland. PIC WX Charts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.