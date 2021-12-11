Wallet snatched from man in wheelchair in Offaly incident

A former Offaly footballer has hit out at a "low life" who snatched his brother's wallet near Rhode on Friday.

1982 All-Ireland winner Johnny Mooney posted on Facebook: "Today in Fahy hill at half past one, my brother arrived home from Rhode, where he had a appointment to have dressings done in the doctors."

He said his brother had parked at the rear of his house when he was approached by a tall slim grey haired man wearing a green cap.

"He asked him if he had lost money and when he went to check his wallet, he snatched it from him and ran away, stealing his wallet, €250 and bank cards.

"It takes some kind of low life to rob a man in a wheelchair, absolutely disgusted."

Gardai have since said they are aware of reports of incidents of a similar description in the Rhode area on Friday.

People can report any information they have on suspicious persons or vehicles in and around the village on Friday afternoon to their local garda station.